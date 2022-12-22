Azerbaijani steel manufacturer puts its bonds on Baku Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. An auction for the placement of bonds of AzeSteelCompany JSC in the amount of 1.5 million manat ($880,000) with a circulation period of 24 months was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on December 22, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

As many as 5 investors submitted 5 applications.

The annual rate is 10 percent, and interest payments are paid to investors every 90 calendar days.

The placement underwriter is "AzFinance İnvestisiya Şirkəti" JSC insurance company.

By the decision of the BSE Listing Committee, the bonds of "AzeSteelCompany" JSC with a total value of 1.5 million manat ($880,000) were listed in the standard market segment on October 4.