BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has registered the G Opco LLC, Trend reports citing the agency.

The company's authorized capital is 54.08 million manat ($31.8 million). The official representative of it is Toghrul Hajiyev.

G Opco is registered at House 206, Nariman Narimanov Ave., Yasamal district, Baku.

Toghrul Hajiyev is also the legal representative of 'G CO 1', 'G CO 2', 'G CO 3', 'G CO 4', and 'G CO 5' LLC.