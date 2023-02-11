Azerbaijan's Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund makes bond interest payments

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 11 February 2023 11:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made regular payments of bond interest, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange.

According to the Fund bond prospectus, a certain part of the nominal residual value of the securities, which is equal to the principal debt payments on the mortgage coverage assets, is paid along with the interest payment on the bond payment date.

The issuer made another payment of interest on bonds AZ2020008689, AZ2021008688, AZ2022008687, and AZ2023008686.

Proceeding from this, the balance amount at par value totaled 577.67 manat ($339.7). Thus, an interest income of 3.25 percent will be calculated for regular payments, based on the mentioned amount.

