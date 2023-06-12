Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to start providing forecasts for different sectors of economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will provide forecasts both for inflation and various sectors of the economy starting from this month, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

He also called the difference between inflation forecasts normal.

"Inflation will be higher than the forecasted level. However, I consider this unlikely. The Central Bank forecasts inflation at 8.3 percent. The difference between inflation forecasts is normal," he said.

“The forecast of the Ministry of Economy reflects the average annual inflation, while the Central Bank gives quarterly inflation forecasts. This is a comparison of the consumer basket of last year with the consumer basket of this year," he added.

Kazimov emphasized that the CBA will also include indicators of GDP, non-oil GDP and other macroeconomic indicators from this month.