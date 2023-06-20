Turkmenistan unveils data on number of ATMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The number of ATMs in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of June 2023 amounted to 2,139, remaining unchanged since the beginning of last month, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the largest number of ATMs is in the city of Ashgabat (449), as well as in the Mary (443) and Lebap (439) regions.

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has the largest number of ATMs (1,022), followed by Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (439) and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (357).

Over the past six years, the number of ATMs in Turkmenistan has increased by more than 2 times. So, if on January 1, 2016, there were 924 ATMs in Turkmenistan, then on January 1, 2023, this figure reached 2,144.

The financial sector of Turkmenistan is experiencing continuous growth, characterized by the introduction of mobile applications for the payment of diverse services and goods, a notable surge in transaction volume, and the provision of payment options through bank terminals.