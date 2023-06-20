Iranian currency rates for June 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 20, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to June 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,873 rials.

Currency Rial on June 20 Rial on June 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,735 53,851 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,871 46,984 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,911 3,947 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,934 4,008 1 Danish krone DKK 6,158 6,171 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,751 136,454 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,613 14,625 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,595 29,619 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,063 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,804 31,824 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,058 26,188 1 South African rand ZAR 2,309 2,309 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,779 1,779 1 Russian ruble RUB 500 507 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,205 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,761 28,902 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,332 31,348 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,803 38,779 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,369 1,356 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,030 32,034 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,739 8,729 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,866 5,895 100 Thai baths THB 121,928 121,001 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,077 9,106 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,739 32,878 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,873 45,974 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,362 9,384 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,124 16,099 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,801 2,813 1 Afghan afghani AFN 490 490 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,784 16,643 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,399 75,397 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,139 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,047 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,126 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,497 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials.

