Iranian currency rates for June 20

Finance Materials 20 June 2023 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 20, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to June 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,873 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 20

Rial on June 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,735

53,851

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,871

46,984

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,911

3,947

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,934

4,008

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,158

6,171

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,751

136,454

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,613

14,625

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,595

29,619

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,063

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,804

31,824

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,058

26,188

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,309

2,309

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,779

1,779

1 Russian ruble

RUB

500

507

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,205

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,761

28,902

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,332

31,348

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,803

38,779

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,369

1,356

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,030

32,034

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,739

8,729

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,866

5,895

100 Thai baths

THB

121,928

121,001

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,077

9,106

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,739

32,878

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,873

45,974

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,362

9,384

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,124

16,099

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,801

2,813

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

490

490

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,784

16,643

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,705

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,399

75,397

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,139 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,047 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,126 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,497 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000-532,000 rials.

