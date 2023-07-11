Azerbaijan Banks Association eyes expanding co-op with IsDB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. A meeting was held with the participation of representatives of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Trend reports.

The main purpose of the meeting, held with the participation of the "Group of Experts on Credit Business" operating under the ABA and the delegation of the IsDB group, is to expand the framework of cooperation between the Islamic Development Bank and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between the ABA and the IDB group, the demand for Islamic banking in Azerbaijan, opportunities to promote long-term financing and foreign direct investment by foreign banks.

The Association of Banks of Azerbaijan was founded in 1990. The main purpose of the association is to protect the interests of member organizations, assist in meeting their needs in various types of business services and coordinate their activities. APA members are 24 banks and six non-banking organizations.