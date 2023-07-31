Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Finance Materials 31 July 2023 10:35 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan last week has increased by 14.798 manat ($8.7), or 0.44 percent, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 10.3224 manat ($6.05), or 0.31 percent compared to the previous week and totaled 3,336.4557 ($1,962.6) manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 17

3,321.7235 manat ($1,953.9)

July 24

3,333.326 manat ($1,960.78)

July 18

3,332.3655 manat ($1,960.2)

July 25

3,333.428 manat ($1,960.84)

July 19

3,357.585 manat ($1,975.05)

July 26

3,336.896 manat ($1,962.9)

July 20

3,373.616 manat ($1,984.5)

July 27

3,360.101 manat ($1,976.5)

July 21

3,348.6005 manat ($1,969.8)

July 28

3,318.528 manat ($1,952.05)

Average weekly

3,346.7781 ($1,968.7)

Average weekly

3,336.4557 manat ($1,962.6)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan last week has decreased by 0.6367 manat ($0.35), or 1.52 percent.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.7966 manat ($24.6), which was 0.6415 manat ($0.37), or 1.51 percent less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 17

42.2535 manat

($24.9)

July 24

41.8124 manat ($24.6)

July 18

42.3215 manat ($24.89)

July 25

41.6432 manat ($24.5)

July 19

42.5438 manat ($25.03)

July 26

41.7932 manat ($24.58)

July 20

42.8732 manat ($25.22)

July 27

42.5584 manat ($25.03)

July 21

42.1983 manat ($24.82)

July 28

41.1757 manat ($24.22)

Average weekly

42.4381 manat ($24.96)

Average weekly

41.7966 manat ($24.59)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 36.465 manat ($21.45) or 2.22 percent last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 21.5951 manat or $12.7 (1.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,637.4808 manat ($960).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 17

1,652.9185 manat ($972.3)

July 24

1,640.585 manat ($965.05)

July 18

1,676.999 manat ($986.47)

July 25

1,643.849 manat ($966.97)

July 19

1,673.14 manat ($984.2)

July 26

1,647.98 manat ($969.4)

July 20

1,658.6305 manat ($975.6)

July 27

1,650.87 manat ($971.1)

July 21

1,633.6915 manat ($960.9)

July 28

1,604.12 manat ($943.6)

Average weekly

1,659.0759 manat ($975.9)

Average weekly

1,637.4808 manat ($963.2)

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 76.696 manat or $45.12 (1.21 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 30.872 manat or $18.16 (1.4 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,169.7763 manat ($1,280).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 17

2,159.544 manat ($1,270.3)

July 24

2,196.596 manat ($1,292.1)

July 18

2,216.5025 manat ($1,303.8)

July 25

2,191.555 manat ($1,289.15)

July 19

2,222.2485 manat ($1,307.2)

July 26

2,185.869 manat ($1,285.8)

JUly 20

2,219.452 manat ($1,305.56)

July 27

2,154.963 manat ($1,267.6)

July 21

2,185.4945 manat ($1,285.58)

July 28

2,119.9 manat ($1,247)

Average weekly

2,200.6483 manat ($1,294.5)

Average weekly

2,169.7763 manat ($1,276.34)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more