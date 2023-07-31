Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan last week has increased by 14.798 manat ($8.7), or 0.44 percent, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 10.3224 manat ($6.05), or 0.31 percent compared to the previous week and totaled 3,336.4557 ($1,962.6) manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 17
|
3,321.7235 manat ($1,953.9)
|
July 24
|
3,333.326 manat ($1,960.78)
|
July 18
|
3,332.3655 manat ($1,960.2)
|
July 25
|
3,333.428 manat ($1,960.84)
|
July 19
|
3,357.585 manat ($1,975.05)
|
July 26
|
3,336.896 manat ($1,962.9)
|
July 20
|
3,373.616 manat ($1,984.5)
|
July 27
|
3,360.101 manat ($1,976.5)
|
July 21
|
3,348.6005 manat ($1,969.8)
|
July 28
|
3,318.528 manat ($1,952.05)
|
Average weekly
|
3,346.7781 ($1,968.7)
|
Average weekly
|
3,336.4557 manat ($1,962.6)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan last week has decreased by 0.6367 manat ($0.35), or 1.52 percent.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.7966 manat ($24.6), which was 0.6415 manat ($0.37), or 1.51 percent less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 17
|
42.2535 manat
($24.9)
|
July 24
|
41.8124 manat ($24.6)
|
July 18
|
42.3215 manat ($24.89)
|
July 25
|
41.6432 manat ($24.5)
|
July 19
|
42.5438 manat ($25.03)
|
July 26
|
41.7932 manat ($24.58)
|
July 20
|
42.8732 manat ($25.22)
|
July 27
|
42.5584 manat ($25.03)
|
July 21
|
42.1983 manat ($24.82)
|
July 28
|
41.1757 manat ($24.22)
|
Average weekly
|
42.4381 manat ($24.96)
|
Average weekly
|
41.7966 manat ($24.59)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 36.465 manat ($21.45) or 2.22 percent last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 21.5951 manat or $12.7 (1.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,637.4808 manat ($960).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 17
|
1,652.9185 manat ($972.3)
|
July 24
|
1,640.585 manat ($965.05)
|
July 18
|
1,676.999 manat ($986.47)
|
July 25
|
1,643.849 manat ($966.97)
|
July 19
|
1,673.14 manat ($984.2)
|
July 26
|
1,647.98 manat ($969.4)
|
July 20
|
1,658.6305 manat ($975.6)
|
July 27
|
1,650.87 manat ($971.1)
|
July 21
|
1,633.6915 manat ($960.9)
|
July 28
|
1,604.12 manat ($943.6)
|
Average weekly
|
1,659.0759 manat ($975.9)
|
Average weekly
|
1,637.4808 manat ($963.2)
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 76.696 manat or $45.12 (1.21 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 30.872 manat or $18.16 (1.4 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,169.7763 manat ($1,280).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 17
|
2,159.544 manat ($1,270.3)
|
July 24
|
2,196.596 manat ($1,292.1)
|
July 18
|
2,216.5025 manat ($1,303.8)
|
July 25
|
2,191.555 manat ($1,289.15)
|
July 19
|
2,222.2485 manat ($1,307.2)
|
July 26
|
2,185.869 manat ($1,285.8)
|
JUly 20
|
2,219.452 manat ($1,305.56)
|
July 27
|
2,154.963 manat ($1,267.6)
|
July 21
|
2,185.4945 manat ($1,285.58)
|
July 28
|
2,119.9 manat ($1,247)
|
Average weekly
|
2,200.6483 manat ($1,294.5)
|
Average weekly
|
2,169.7763 manat ($1,276.34)