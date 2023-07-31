Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan last week has increased by 14.798 manat ($8.7), or 0.44 percent, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 10.3224 manat ($6.05), or 0.31 percent compared to the previous week and totaled 3,336.4557 ($1,962.6) manat.