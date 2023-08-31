Turkmenistan reveals latest data on number of ATMs countrywide

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 31. There were a total of 2,140 ATMs in Turkmenistan at the beginning of August 2023, which indicates a slight decrease compared to the beginning of the previous month (2,142 ATMs), Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the highest quantity of ATMs is situated in Ashgabat city (447), along with the Mary (443) and Lebap (438) regions.

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank possesses the greatest quantity of ATMs (1,024), succeeded by Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (438) and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (356).

Over the last six years, the quantity of ATMs in Turkmenistan has grown by over twofold. Hence, if as of January 1, 2016, there existed 924 ATMs in Turkmenistan, by January 1, 2023, this number had surged to 2,144.

The financial sphere of Turkmenistan is undergoing steady expansion, marked by the implementation of mobile apps for the payment of various services and products, a significant increase in transaction volume, and the offering of payment alternatives via banking terminals.