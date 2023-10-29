Iranian currency rates for October 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 29, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 23 decreased in price compared to October 28.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,388 rials.

Currency Rial on October 29 Rial on October 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,918 51,024 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,533 46,561 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,757 3,773 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,752 3,762 1 Danish krone DKK 5,946 5,960 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,396 135,847 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,977 15,140 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,063 28,073 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,067 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,273 30,286 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,419 24,459 1 South African rand ZAR 2,230 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,495 1,490 1 Russian ruble RUB 446 446 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,205 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,605 26,672 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,661 30,686 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,140 38,088 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,283 1,283 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,508 31,506 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,575 8,575 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,746 5,743 100 Thai baths THB 116,262 116,040 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,792 8,791 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,992 31,034 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,388 44,483 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,930 8,922 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,535 15,549 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,636 2,642 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,691 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,716 73,771 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,826 3,827 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,991

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,046 rials and the price of $1 is 412,584 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,405 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,076 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 518,000–521,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur