Iranian currency rates for November 4

Finance Materials 4 November 2023 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 4, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to November 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,076 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 4

Rial on November 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,966

50,928

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,749

46,138

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,751

3,743

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,801

3,742

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,041

5,930

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,137

135,780

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,863

14,936

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,122

27,817

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,722

30,257

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,158

24,489

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,304

2,253

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,479

1,483

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

454

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,319

26,727

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,015

30,646

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,941

38,107

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,278

1,282

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,555

31,510

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,591

8,596

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,753

5,749

100 Thai baths

THB

118,376

115,901

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,861

8,804

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,162

31,029

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,076

44,256

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,040

8,944

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,511

15,470

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,687

2,635

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,766

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,070

73,946

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,993

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 443,352 rials and the price of $1 is 413,094 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 403,047 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,541 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 517,000–520,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

