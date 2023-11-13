Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 13 November 2023 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 13

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 10 decreased in price compared to November 12.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,881 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 13

Rial on November 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,339

51,336

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,523

46,524

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,852

3,852

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,779

3,789

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,018

6,018

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,638

135,620

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,631

14,605

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,705

27,718

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,379

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,098

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,439

30,440

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,759

24,746

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,244

2,245

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,473

1,472

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,724

26,702

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,875

30,866

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,117

38,035

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,287

1,287

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,492

31,483

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,629

8,632

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,793

5,776

100 Thai baths

THB

116,844

116,915

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,922

8,921

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,883

31,874

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,881

44,958

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,993

8,993

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,562

15,562

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,678

2,678

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

572

572

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,762

12,749

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,206

75,060

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,830

3,830

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 442,877 rials and the price of $1 is 414,444 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,615 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,767 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000–550,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

