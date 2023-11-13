Iranian currency rates for November 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 10 decreased in price compared to November 12.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,881 rials.

Currency Rial on November 13 Rial on November 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,339 51,336 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,523 46,524 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,852 3,852 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,779 3,789 1 Danish krone DKK 6,018 6,018 1 Indian rupee INR 505 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,638 135,620 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,631 14,605 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,705 27,718 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,098 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,439 30,440 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,759 24,746 1 South African rand ZAR 2,244 2,245 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,473 1,472 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,724 26,702 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,875 30,866 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,117 38,035 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,287 1,287 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,492 31,483 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,629 8,632 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,793 5,776 100 Thai baths THB 116,844 116,915 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,922 8,921 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,883 31,874 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,881 44,958 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,993 8,993 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,562 15,562 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,678 2,678 1 Afghan afghani AFN 572 572 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,762 12,749 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,206 75,060 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,830 3,830 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 442,877 rials and the price of $1 is 414,444 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,615 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,767 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000–550,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur