...
Finance Materials 15 February 2024 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 15, Trend reports.

With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 19 currencies grew in price while 15 declined compared to February 14.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,083 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 15

Rial on February 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,751

52,937

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,446

47,384

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,991

3,974

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,968

3,941

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,049

6,040

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,236

136,243

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,032

15,038

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,906

27,865

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,993

30,963

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,569

25,453

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,207

2,199

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,366

1,367

1 Russian ruble

RUB

460

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,250

27,129

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,153

31,097

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,278

38,290

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,342

1,342

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,604

31,579

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,661

8,681

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,840

5,840

100 Thai baths

THB

116,260

116,517

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,787

8,813

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,556

31,341

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,083

45,020

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,393

9,372

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,862

15,849

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,698

2,686

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

571

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,812

74,951

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,835

3,835

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 460,722 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,244 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 553,000–556,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

