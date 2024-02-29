Iranian currency rates for February 29

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 29 February 2024 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 29, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 9 currencies increased in price and 27 decreased in price compared to February 28.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,534 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 29

Rial on February 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,203

53,303

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,796

47,765

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,065

4,079

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,971

3,991

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,109

6,117

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,514

136,387

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,027

15,032

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,872

27,912

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,084

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,944

31,056

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,579

25,920

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,179

2,199

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,347

1,349

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,278

27,493

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,208

31,262

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,273

38,295

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,355

1,354

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,651

31,653

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,688

8,675

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,836

5,836

100 Thai baths

THB

116,600

117,156

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,808

8,814

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,431

31,538

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,534

45,594

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,330

9,334

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,790

15,803

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,674

2,683

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

574

574

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,839

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,670

24,679

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,637

74,985

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,834

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,321 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,206 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,190 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,646 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 578,000–581,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 627,000–630,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

