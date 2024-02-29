Iranian currency rates for February 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 29, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 9 currencies increased in price and 27 decreased in price compared to February 28.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,534 rials.

Currency Rial on February 29 Rial on February 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,203 53,303 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,796 47,765 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,065 4,079 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,971 3,991 1 Danish krone DKK 6,109 6,117 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,514 136,387 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,027 15,032 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,872 27,912 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,944 31,056 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,579 25,920 1 South African rand ZAR 2,179 2,199 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,347 1,349 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 458 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,278 27,493 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,208 31,262 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,273 38,295 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,355 1,354 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,651 31,653 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,688 8,675 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,836 5,836 100 Thai baths THB 116,600 117,156 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,808 8,814 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,431 31,538 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,534 45,594 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,330 9,334 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,790 15,803 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,674 2,683 1 Afghan afghani AFN 574 574 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,839 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,670 24,679 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,637 74,985 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,834 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,321 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,206 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,190 rials, and the price of $1 is 398,646 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 578,000–581,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 627,000–630,000 rials.

