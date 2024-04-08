Turkmenistan sees growth of non-cash payments in the Digital Commerce system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. The amount of non-cash transactions in Turkmenistan within the framework of the 'Digital Commerce' system in January 2024 amounted to 107.14 billion Turkmen manat or $30.6 million, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, for the specified month, these figures increased by 65.8 percent compared to the first month of 2023, which amounted to 64.6 million Turkmen manat or $18.4 million.

During the specified month, the total amount of payments through the 'Mobile Bank' system amounted to 1.05 million Turkmen manat ($300,000), and through the 'Internet Bank' system almost 164,800 Turkmen manat ($47,000).

Furthermore, in January of this year, the total non-cash turnover through the 'Halkbank terminal' system amounted to 4.5 million Turkmen manat ($1.3 million), which is 60 percent more than in the same month last year (2.8 million Turkmen manat or $800,000).

Meanwhile, according to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the official exchange rate of the Turkmen manat against the US dollar on March 29, 2024, is set at 3.5 manat per USD.