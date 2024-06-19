Visa eyes to expand list of Azerbaijani banks linked to Apple Pay and Google Pay (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Visa is actively working on expanding the list of Azerbaijani banks connected to Apple Pay and Google Pay, senior director and regional manager of Visa in Azerbaijan Nurlan Hajiyev told Trend.

"Tokenization was launched in Azerbaijan only in 2019. However, already today, the penetration of tokenized payments in the country is noticeably higher than in many other countries, including those that introduced this technology earlier. We are proud to note that at the moment, every fifth non-cash transaction in Azerbaijan (this includes, for example, payments using physical cards or online payments in e-commerce) is made by the most modern and advanced method - contactless. This is a remarkable indicator," Hajiyev said.

Visa's senior director also reminded that currently, 14 Azerbaijani banks are connected to Apple Pay and have passed the relevant certification, and 15 - to Google Pay.

"Azerbaijan has made a significant leap in this direction in a short period of time: Apple Pay came to the country in 2021 and Google Pay in 2022. We certainly hope that the number of connected banks in Azerbaijan will continue to grow. We are happy to cooperate with various market players and are open to new partnerships," he emphasized.

