Azerbaijani and Turkish energy ministers discuss energy partnership priorities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, said the Azerbaijani minister on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We discussed with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, the priorities that will strengthen our strategic energy partnership in the fields of natural gas supply and green energy. We reviewed our activities for enlarging TANAP, supplying gas to Türkiye and Europe, constructing Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline, building a green energy bridge via Nakhchivan, and synchronizing the energy systems," the publication reads.

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, located in Turkey, serves as the pivotal component of the Southern Gas Corridor. This corridor establishes a connection between the vast Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan and Europe, traversing the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline on December 15, 2020. The project will be implemented by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Türkiye's BOTAŞ. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan currently receives gas mainly through Iran.

