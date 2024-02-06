Azerbaijan to pick up Denmark's experience in wind energy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Danish experience in the development of wind energy is important for Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

"World Bank specialists estimate the technological potential of Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy to be 157 GW, and Denmark's experience in its exploitation is particularly essential," the ministry says in the report following talks with Danish transnational company Orsted A/S.

The information emphasizes that, according to data for 2023, the contribution of wind energy is 53.6 percent of the total energy balance of Denmark.

Orsted A/S is a recognized world leader in the field of offshore wind energy.

"Azerbaijan and Denmark will also cooperate in preparations for COP29, which will be held in Baku," the information noted.

