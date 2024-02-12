AHK to hold conference in Azerbaijan's Baku regarding Karabakh rivers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) will hold an innovative conference "Reconstruction of water supply and irrigation infrastructure in the Karabagh region" in Baku on February 21 as part of the activities of the "Export Initiative for Environmental Protection" of the Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany, Trend reports via AHK Azerbaijan.

The key topics of the conference are solutions to environmental problems of transboundary rivers such as Kura, Araz, and Okhchuchay, improvement of water quality, and increasing efficiency of water supply and wastewater treatment in western Azerbaijan.

Among the invited participants of the conference are Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov.

The event will also be attended by environmental experts, research institutes, and representatives of related industries, such as agribusiness, construction, and mining.

