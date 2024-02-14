IRENA mulls over establishing office in Turkmenistan to drive renewable energy initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 14. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) may open a national office in Turkmenistan to promote renewable energy initiatives, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this prospect was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Deputy Director General of IRENA Gauri Singh.

It was stressed at the meeting that Turkmenistan also cooperates with UNDP, UNIDO, and UNEP in the field of renewable energy development.

The meeting with the Deputy Director General of IRENA was held as part of the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the World Government Summit (WGS 2024), which is taking place in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is an interstate international organization founded in 2009 to support the use of all forms of renewable energy sources.

IRENA facilitates access to all necessary information on renewable energy sources, including technical data, while contributing to increasing the pace of renewable energy use worldwide and the dissemination of knowledge and technology in this area.