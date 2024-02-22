Azerbaijan weighs partnering with US National Renewable Energy Laboratory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Denver, discussing partnership opportunities, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

"The minister became acquainted with the laboratory's activities, which play a significant role in energy transformation, performing research, development, and deployment of new technologies for renewable energy and energy efficiency," noted the ministry.

Presentations were made on research that reflected the development and innovation processes of integrating solar, wind, hydro, bioenergy, and hydrogen energy sources.



The visit included an overview of NREL facilities such as Energy Systems Integration, Hydrogen Research, Science, and Technology, which perform research and development on hydrogen generation, storage, transportation, and consumption.



Azerbaijan has been aggressively developing renewable energy sources in recent years, and it has made various pledges relating to the UN climate agenda.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel