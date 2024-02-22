EU drafts common certification system for carbon dioxide capture technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The European Union (EU) is drafting common rules on technologies to capture CO₂ from the atmosphere, the report of EU says, Trend reports.

"The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a preliminary agreement on the setting up of the first certification system for technologies aimed at removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," the report notes.

The standards will be set to assess the effectiveness and reliability of such technologies.

"These issues, including both natural processes such as the uptake of CO₂ by plants and engineered methods to capture carbon dioxide from the air or seawater, are already included in the EU's plan to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," the report of EU noted.

The EU believes that an agreement on certification of carbon dioxide capture technologies will help avoid unprofitable projects that do not contribute to the fight against climate change.

