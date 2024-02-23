Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Green Economy

UK shows readiness to assist Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 - ambassador (PHOTO)

Green Economy Materials 23 February 2024 14:05 (UTC +04:00)
UK shows readiness to assist Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 - ambassador (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. We stand prepared to assist Azerbaijan in hosting COP29, said UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld on X, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero met with leaders from the Azerbaijani ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, and Foreign Affairs, who are significant actors in the COP29 organization.

The decision to convene COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official in Dubai on December 11, 2023, allowing Azerbaijan to host the event in November.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

UK shows readiness to assist Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 - ambassador (PHOTO)
UK shows readiness to assist Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 - ambassador (PHOTO)
UK shows readiness to assist Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 - ambassador (PHOTO)
UK shows readiness to assist Azerbaijan in hosting COP29 - ambassador (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more