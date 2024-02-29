Azerbaijan discusses upcoming COP29 at Caspian Energy event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Azerbaijan adheres to all international conventions and agreements on environmental protection and will honorably host COP29 in November 2024, advisor to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Rustam Hasanov said at the Caspian Energy "Meet-up" event, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan joined the convention on reducing gas flaring in 1995, the Kyoto Protocol on climate in 1997, and the UN Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, after which the world holds regulatory sessions of the parties' framework convention on climate (COP).

"During COP28 in Dubai, Azerbaijan committed to reducing methane emissions, reaching zero emissions by 2050, reaffirmed commitments on other greenhouse gases, and during COP29 in Baku will support the efforts of all countries in the world on climate finance," Hasanov noted.

To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

