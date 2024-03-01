TAQA intends to support Azerbaijan in establishing new solar and wind power plants (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) will explore the possibility of providing support to Azerbaijan in the operation of new solar and wind power plants, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

"Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) Samir Akhundov received the Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) for transmission and distribution, Omar Al Hashmi and Director of Network Development and Investments of TAQA Gabriele Manduzio. TAQA will consider the possibility of supporting Azerbaijan in the operation of new solar and wind power plants," the statement noted.

The sides also exchanged views on several issues stipulated by the Law on Electricity, which came into force in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2024.

Samir Akhundov presented information on the project of laying an electric cable on the bottom of the Black Sea, which will connect Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania.

TAQA Energy Holding Company was founded in 2005. TAQA, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading companies, plays an important role in the implementation of the Emirate’s economic strategy. The company currently operates in 11 countries. TAQA’s investments are mainly focused on companies engaged in energy production, water desalination, oil and gas production, and storage. In addition, the company has invested in the mining, metallurgy, and service sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel