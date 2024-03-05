Azerbaijan and Brazil discuss COP29-framed green finance co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan and Brazil have discussed cooperation on green finance within COP29, Trend reports

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Brazil Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation Elnur Aliyev met with Secretary for Trade and International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil Roberto Peroza.

The meeting focused on the prospects for expanding trade volume between the two countries and strengthening connections across all sectors of the economy. The advantageous business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan for entrepreneurs, as well as the incentives and privileges provided to investors in industrial zones, were underlined.



Discussions about COP29 created mutual wishes to set up joint initiatives and partnerships in the sector of green financing.



Furthermore, the meeting included discussions about reciprocal investments, collaboration in the context of public-private partnerships, and opportunities for strengthening agricultural links, such as expanding Azerbaijani agricultural product exports to Brazil. Topics covered included food security and the incorporation of new technologies into agricultural parks.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

