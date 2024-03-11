COP29 to mark Azerbaijan's rule in pushing climate action - Afrihealth Optonet Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. COP29 will mark Azerbaijan's leadership in promoting climate change-related activities in the international arena, Chief Executive Officer at the AfriHealth Optonet Association (AHOA), Nigeria, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje told Trend.

He underscored the country's and the president's commitment to promote dialogue, cooperation, and innovation at COP29.



The association's president underlined that the evaluation of the event, which is taking place in Baku, should be based on critical and significant decisions made regarding the climate catastrophe.

"AHOA's assessment should take into account COP29's emphasis on tackling climate challenges caused by chemical pollution, industrial waste, and military waste. Chemical pollution harms both human health and the environment by contaminating air, water, soil, and food sources. As a result, we emphasize the significance of implementing pollution control measures, promoting sustainable practices, and lobbying for legislation that prioritizes public health and environmental protection," he said.

AHOA, focusing on health, environment, and climate change issues and uniting 2,300 NGOs from 106 countries, previously expressed support for Azerbaijan regarding COP29.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

