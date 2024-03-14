Hosting COP29 signals great achievement for Azerbaijan - former Maltese PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Hosting COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) is a great achievement for Azerbaijan, former Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat said on the sidelines of the XI Global Baku Forum themed "Fixing the Fractured World," Trend reports.

He stated that Azerbaijan will effectively host this event.

"One of the themes of the XI Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, is COP29. The main question is: what can we do to support Azerbaijan in hosting this event? I believe that participants will contribute to the discussion of climate change-related issues.

Azerbaijan has successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement. It promotes more international initiatives and achieves success. Hosting COP29 is also a significant achievement for Azerbaijan," Muscat added.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives from numerous countries and important international organizations, as well as over 350 guests from more than 70 countries.



The event, which will run until March 16, will take part in worldwide talks concerning the results of COP28 and the preparations for COP29. It will explore the factors jeopardizing the emerging world order, such as security concerns and peace prospects, as well as attempts to promote stability in a turbulent global landscape and the repercussions. Furthermore, it will look into solutions to pressing crises, crucial conflicts and megathreats, and climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

