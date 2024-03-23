COP29 President meets with world climate leaders in Copenhagen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Mukhtar Babayev, has met with world leaders on climate issues at the meeting of environment ministers in Copenhagen, Denmark, Trend reports, referring to the COP29 AZ account on X.

Babayev met with world leaders on climate concerns, including Dan Jørgensen, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, and Graham Stuart, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Discussions focused on NDCs, climate finance, climate change adaptation, loss and damage, and mitigation.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the event in November.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel