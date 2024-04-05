Azerbaijan takes major steps toward green energy transition - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. One of the primary areas of Azerbaijan's energy policy is to implement significant measures to develop the sphere of renewable energy sources, emphasizing the transition to green energy, member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Afet Hasanova told Trend.

She emphasized that substantial agreements have been reached with top global corporations in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, as well as plans to develop over ten hydroelectric power facilities in Karabakh, among other measures.

"These and other steps will gradually increase the share of Azerbaijan's energy mix that comes from renewables. Azerbaijan may pursue a variety of activities by leveraging its significant renewable energy potential, which includes 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. Economically, the potential is 27 GW, which includes 3,000 MW of wind energy, 23,000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of biofuel, and 520 MW of mountain river potential," the MP said.

Hasanova stated that Azerbaijan's liberated territories, among others, offer enormous potential in the sector of renewable energy.

"Significant efforts are being made to construct renewable energy infrastructure in these regions, with four hydroelectric power facilities totaling 20.2 MW already functioning as part of the restoration of electricity production capacity. Concurrently, two hydroelectric power facilities with a total capacity of 140 MW ("Khudafarin," 100 MW, and "Gyz Galasy," 40 MW) are under development in the Jabrayil region along the Araz River. Furthermore, the next wind power plant project with an estimated capacity of 100 MW, set for construction in Lachin/Kalbajar, will further reinforce the formation of a green energy zone in the freed territories," the MP emphasized.

She added that the transition to green energy plays a major role in addressing global environmental issues.

