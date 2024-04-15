COP29 decisions in Baku to affect many countries - UN climate change high-level champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The upcoming decisions at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku will affect many countries, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, Nigar Arpadarai, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“Climate issues are issues that concern the whole world. The countries of the world are coming together to discuss all this. COP29, in this regard, is a very authoritative event. The decisions that will be made here will affect many countries,” Arpadarai emphasized.

Will be updated