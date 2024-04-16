Azerbaijani minister briefs IRENA conference on timing of renewables capacity building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov spoke at the 14th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi about plans to increase renewable energy capacities in Azerbaijan, the press release of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry said, Trend report.

"We have two stages of planning for green energy on land and sea: 2027 and 2030. Renewable energy potential in Azerbaijan will double by 2027 and more than quadruple by 2030. We will have more than 8 GW of green energy by 2023 for local needs, decarbonization of the economy, and export," the Minister stated during discussions on creating an incentive for 100 percent renewable energy sources.

According to Shahbazov, Azerbaijan has projects that will increase the share of renewable energy in the installed capacity of electricity to 33 percent in the coming 4-5 years.

"This will happen three years ahead of schedule and will be 3 percent higher than the previously expected share of renewable energy in the energy balance," the minister stated.

He added that Azerbaijan, as a COP29 host country, is committed to contributing to the implementation of climate and green energy goals at the national level until 2030 and beyond.

"Azerbaijan is ready at COP29 to be a driving force of global solidarity in the fight against climate change," Shahbazov emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel