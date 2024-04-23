Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 proves nation's value in global arena - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan shows the importance of the country in the world arena, Polish political scientist and candidate of political sciences Jakub Korejba told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has been entrusted with hosting worldwide events. The significance of Azerbaijan, its might, and its authority extend far beyond the region. Azerbaijan is not only the leader of the South Caucasus; it also has tremendous influence outside the region," he said.

According to Korejba, COP29 demonstrates the growth of Azerbaijan's position, and it is a fact that the country has emerged as a regional leader.

"Azerbaijan has plans to develop technologies, introduce new ideas, and vision for the future. This experience is also relevant for other countries and regions," he said.

The political scientist noted that he was impressed by today's speech of President Ilham Aliyev at the international forum on "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan".

"This is a unique leader, not only in terms of policy but also in terms of strategic communications. The president has a command of the subject matter, and you can see that he is very deep into the issues. The President speaks several foreign languages very well," Korejba said.

To note, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

