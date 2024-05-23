Azerbaijan starts professional trainings for hotel employees in preparation for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The works on conducting professional trainings for hotel staff the cities of Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region have been launched in preparation for COP29, Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Azada Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during the press conference on the accommodation of foreign guests and the presentation of tourism opportunities during COP29.

“In the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in the Absheron region, work has begun on professional training for about 2,000 employees of about 300 hotels to improve the quality of service. Moreover, we will train 200 tourist guides, issue relevant certificates, and about 1,000 tourism volunteers will be assigned to the hotels for support,” she said.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

