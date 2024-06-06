bp working on decarbonization at Azerbaijan's Sangachal terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. bp is actively involved in decarbonization efforts at Azerbaijan's Sangachal terminal, which is closely connected to the development of the Shafag solar plant in the Jabrayil district, bp AGT Vice−President Gas and Low Carbon Energy (LCE), Caspian Gas Growth, Katerina Papalexandri said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

Regarding the development of the Shah Deniz gas field, the vice president of bp mentioned that it currently produces 79.5 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, which provides Azerbaijan, as well as the region and Europe, with gas.

“We plan to decarbonize the Shah Deniz facilities,” she added.

To note, about 55 million barrels of oil and condensate were exported through the Sangachal terminal during the first quarter of 2024, and the entire volume was sent through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of last year, about 56 million barrels of oil and condensate were exported through the terminal.

Nevertheless, oil exports through Sangachal decreased by 1.8 percent year over year.

