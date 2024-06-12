Azerbaijani minister discusses COP29 preparations with EU ambassador

Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev has discussed preparations for COP29 with the head of the EU delegation to the country, Ambassador Peter Michalko, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Trend.

The sides reportedly also spoke about potential areas of future environmental protection cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

