Azerbaijan's development strategy focusing on enhancing efficiency of renewables - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan's development strategy is focusing on enhancing the efficiency of renewable energy sources, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud as part of his visit to the country, Trend reports the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting discussed opportunities for developing trade and investment between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and priority areas of the green energy agenda.

The ministers also held an exchange of views on the priority areas of the green energy agenda of our countries, successful results of joint activities in this field, and the benefits for the two countries, as well as reviewed the possibilities of expanding cooperation on potential projects within the framework of the energy transition.

Besides, Jabbarov underscored the significant importance of cooperation with Saudi Arabia to boost efficiency and share of renewable energy of Azerbaijan.

Next, he conducted a meeting with the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

The meeting emphasized the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and the expansion of business ties between their business circles.

Additionally, the parties discussed the possibilities of diversifying the economy and promoting trade and investment in accordance with the sustainable development goals of the two countries.

