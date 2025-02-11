WindEurope lists key areas of co-op with Azerbaijan in wind energy dev’t (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. WindEurope, based in Belgium, and the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency have identified several key areas for collaboration to advance wind energy development in Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, Phil Cole, Director of Industrial Affairs at WindEurope, told Trend.

He noted that the areas of cooperation are as follows:

1. Establishing competition criteria: Developing qualitative criteria for wind energy projects that consider factors beyond price, such as biodiversity protection, cybersecurity, and job creation.

2. Maritime spatial planning and grid development: Recognising the importance of effective maritime spatial planning and grid infrastructure to facilitate offshore wind development.

3. Simplifying permitting processes: Streamlining the permitting procedures to enable the efficient construction of new wind farms.

4. Sourcing wind energy components: Exploring opportunities for the sourcing of local and European sourcing of wind energy components to support the supply chain.

5. Exchanging best practices and knowledge: Sharing expertise in wind energy deployment and the development of electricity grid interconnectors.

6. Linking European electricity off-takers: Connecting European electricity purchasers with wind energy generated in Azerbaijan to optimise the flow of electricity.

7. Developing the Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor: Increasing cooperation on the development of an electricity connector that will link Azerbaijan's grid to the EU via a subsea cable under the Black Sea, facilitating the export of wind energy to Europe.

In March 2024, Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and WindEurope inked a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of wind energy.

The paper addresses wind energy projects, the exchange of information and best practices in the development of electricity supply interconnectors, and collaboration on the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor.

