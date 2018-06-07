Azerbaijani ministry of communications open to develop co-op with EU

7 June 2018 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan is open to cooperation with the European Union and will develop it, Deputy Minister Elmir Velizade told reporters June 7.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Ministry is actively working towards cooperation with the EU.

"Even the general policy of Azerbaijan is to improve the legislation in accordance with the European laws. This reference point is very important for us, so we are actively working towards this. There are a number of projects under which we already cooperate. We are fully involved in the European cooperation in the field of both transport and information technologies, and we participate in that cooperation at the level of ministerial meetings and at the level of meetings of working groups. This cooperation covers a wide range of spheres, including the development of electronic services, which include electronic signature, electronic commerce and various others. Work is now underway in all these areas," Velizade said.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Ministry is open to cooperation and calls for it.

"We have very good relations with many countries, in particular with Austria, with which we are now working closely. Azerbaijan has many similarities with Austria, both in terms of territory and population. So we are actively developing cooperation with the EU in all areas," Velizade said.

