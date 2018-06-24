Lenovo ready to provide global support to Azerbaijani startups

24 June 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Lenovo will create a center of expertise and R&D laboratory on the basis of "High Technology Park" LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the Head of the Department of Lenovo Data Center Group for work with partners in Azerbaijan and Central Asia Rasim Bakhshi told Trend.

Bakhshi noted this lab would allow to develop various kinds of high-tech solutions, including software products.

"This project is more connected with our partner - the American company Nutanix. Since Lenovo represents the interests of this company in Azerbaijan, we are also involved in this process," Bakhshi said.

In addition, he said Nutanix has several different programs, including educational programs, R&D programs, and separately Lenovo has a program of support to startups and business incubation.

"We cannot say that all these programs will be implemented here, but we plan to implement some of them," Bakhshi said.

Regarding the plans of Lenovo to invest in promising startups, Bakhshi noted that the company has its own venture capital funds which are invested in interesting projects.

"Lenovo does not bind itself geographically to a specific market. We determine for ourselves, for example, whether there is a resource, whether there is a product or a team that can work with it, and we are ready to support it and bring it to a more global level," Bakhshi said.

As previously reported, the executive staff of "Hi-Tech Park" LLC visited to the US in early May, within the framework of which a Memorandum on cooperation in the field of IT was signed with the American Chamber of Commerce - AmCham, which stipulated the formation of a road map for long-term strategic cooperation of the parties.

In the course of negotiations with the senior officials of Lenovo, an agreement was reached on the establishment of R&D labs in the "High Technology Park" and provision of local startups with the benefits of incubation and venture program of Lenovo.

In turn, Nutanix proposed to create an academy for the exchange of scientific experience in one of the universities of Azerbaijan and expressed its readiness to assist in arrangement of regular visits of local startups to Silicon Valley.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

