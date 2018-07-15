Cargo clearance procedure between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be simplified

15 July 2018 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey will ensure mutual recognition of the electronic signature by the end of 2018, a source in the government told Trend.

The source told Trend, this will simplify the procedure of registration of goods when crossing the border, which is important from the point of view of development of international trade relations and access to the global market.

"Work in this direction is carried out within the framework of the Memorandum signed with the Turkish side in April this year. Azerbaijani specialists held a number of meetings and studied this process in detail. Technical preparation for mutual recognition of e-signature between the two countries is already underway, and we hope that this issue will be resolved before the end of the year," the source said.

As previously reported, Azerbaijan is ready to provide technologically the mutual recognition of e-signature certificates with Turkey. The work was evaluated by a previously established joint working group and, this is feasible technologically according to the group’s conclusion.

Azerbaijan joined the UN Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts in March this year. This Convention will simplify the issue of mutual recognition of e-signatures at the inter-state level.

Earlier, negotiations on mutual recognition of e-signature were also held with Iran, Qatar and Ukraine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
3.1-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 01:45
Erdogan, Putin to hold talks on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg
Turkey 01:00
Azerbaijan and France will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at high level
Politics 14 July 21:23
Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev: Azerbaijan is interested in using France's experience in expanding its export potential
Business 14 July 21:17
New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force
Society 14 July 18:23
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market grows
Economy news 14 July 15:27
Latest
4.6-magnitude quake jolts southeastern Iran
Society 07:35
Haiti’s prime minister resigns amid fuel price hike fallout
Other News 06:13
Norway reconfirms commitment to NATO defense spending target
Europe 05:25
'I don’t know him': Trump reveals what he thinks about Putin
US 04:38
Malta, Huawei sign 5G infrastructure agreement
Turkey 03:53
Putin: Thanks to 2018 FIFA World Cup, prejudice against and myths about Russia collapse
Russia 03:11
UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan
Other News 02:29
3.1-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 01:45
Erdogan, Putin to hold talks on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg
Turkey 01:00