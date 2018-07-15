Cargo clearance procedure between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be simplified

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey will ensure mutual recognition of the electronic signature by the end of 2018, a source in the government told Trend.

The source told Trend, this will simplify the procedure of registration of goods when crossing the border, which is important from the point of view of development of international trade relations and access to the global market.

"Work in this direction is carried out within the framework of the Memorandum signed with the Turkish side in April this year. Azerbaijani specialists held a number of meetings and studied this process in detail. Technical preparation for mutual recognition of e-signature between the two countries is already underway, and we hope that this issue will be resolved before the end of the year," the source said.

As previously reported, Azerbaijan is ready to provide technologically the mutual recognition of e-signature certificates with Turkey. The work was evaluated by a previously established joint working group and, this is feasible technologically according to the group’s conclusion.

Azerbaijan joined the UN Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts in March this year. This Convention will simplify the issue of mutual recognition of e-signatures at the inter-state level.

Earlier, negotiations on mutual recognition of e-signature were also held with Iran, Qatar and Ukraine.

