Google Chrome's share in Azerbaijani market grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The share of the Internet browser Google Chrome in Azerbaijani market increased by 7.8 percent in 1H2018, the Global Stats statistics center said in a message.

Google Chrome is the most popular browser in Azerbaijan, which owns 65.8 percent of the market as of July 1, 2018, which exceeds the figure for the same date last year by almost 10.5 percent.

A decrease of 10.4 percent in the share of the Opera browser was recorded at the end of January-June 2018, which amounted to 10.1 percent on July 1, 2018. This is 12.1 percent less than in early July 2017.

The center noted that the number of users of the Samsung Internet browser increased by 8.6 percent at the end of the first six months of 2018. The share of the Samsung Internet browser in Azerbaijani market was 6.82 percent as of the end of June 2018, which is 7.2 percent more than the last year’s indicator.

The rest of the market is distributed among Safari (6.46 percent), Android (4.91 percent), Yandex (1.46 percent), Mozilla Firefox (1.46 percent), UC Browser (0.74 percent), Internet Explorer (0.65 percent), and others.

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news