Arianespace announces launch time frame of Azerbaijan’s 2nd geostationary satellite

20 August 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The launch of Azerbaijan’s second geostationary satellite Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38 is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2018, Arianespace said in a message Aug. 20.

The Azerbaijani satellite will be launched into orbit on an Ariane 5 ECA carrier rocket from the French Guiana Space Center.

Launch window is 21:56 - 22:31 GMT (5:56 - 6:31 p.m. EDT).

For fueling, Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38 has been moved to the S3B payload preparation facility.

Besides Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38, the Horizons 3e satellite of the Intelsat joint venture and the Japanese operator Sky Perfect JSAT Corp will be launched on the same day.

The satellite will be put into geostationary orbit at 45 degrees east longitude. Its service zone will include countries of Europe, Central and South Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Azerbaijan’s first communications satellite Azerspace/Africasat 1a was launched into geostationary orbit at 46 degrees east longitude on Feb. 8, 2013. The satellite was launched from the Kourou space base by Arianespace.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s satellite delivered to French Guiana Space Center (PHOTO)
ICT 9 August 09:08
Launch date of Azerbaijani satellite announced
ICT 9 August 09:06
Azerbaijan to launch another satellite in autumn
ICT 2 August 19:57
Time of launch of Azerbaijani satellite postponed again
ICT 29 June 12:39
Arianespace announces launch date of second Azerbaijani satellite
ICT 6 April 10:34
Azerbaijan prepares for selection of company to launch second satellite
Business 27 October 2015 18:13
Latest
Turkmen president expresses condolences over death of Kofi Annan
Turkmenistan 13:58
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Afghan president
Politics 13:52
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Ruston gas turbine
Tenders 12:55
Total officially quits Iran’s biggest gas project
Business 12:51
Multiculturalism, tolerance further enhance prestige of Azerbaijan - Russian Ambassador
Society 12:49
Azerbaijan's SOCAR announces tender to buy gas heaters
Tenders 12:42
Russia and Azerbaijan to sign large package of documents
Economy news 12:28
Iran resumes crude export from South Pars oil layer
Business 12:27
Russia ready to continue its assistance in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 12:26