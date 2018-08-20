Arianespace announces launch time frame of Azerbaijan’s 2nd geostationary satellite

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The launch of Azerbaijan’s second geostationary satellite Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38 is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2018, Arianespace said in a message Aug. 20.

The Azerbaijani satellite will be launched into orbit on an Ariane 5 ECA carrier rocket from the French Guiana Space Center.

Launch window is 21:56 - 22:31 GMT (5:56 - 6:31 p.m. EDT).

For fueling, Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38 has been moved to the S3B payload preparation facility.

Besides Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38, the Horizons 3e satellite of the Intelsat joint venture and the Japanese operator Sky Perfect JSAT Corp will be launched on the same day.

The satellite will be put into geostationary orbit at 45 degrees east longitude. Its service zone will include countries of Europe, Central and South Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Azerbaijan’s first communications satellite Azerspace/Africasat 1a was launched into geostationary orbit at 46 degrees east longitude on Feb. 8, 2013. The satellite was launched from the Kourou space base by Arianespace.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news