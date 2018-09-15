Iran to hold 7th international nanotechnology congress

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 15

Iran will hold the seventh international congress on nanoscience and nanotechnology to discuss the implementation of nanotechnology in industry.

The Iranian capital of Tehran will play host to the seventh edition of International Congress on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICNN 2018) in late September, ISNA news agency reported.

Organized by the Iranian Nanotechnology Society (INS), the congress offers an open forum for presentation and discussion of recent research results for industrial applications.

The international congress on nanoscience and nanotechnology will run from September 26 to 28.

During the three-day congress, the participating scientists and experts are expected to review nano-biotechnology, nano-composites, nano-electronics and mechanics, nano-medicine, nano-photonics, nano-scale characterization, nano-scale fabrication, nano-structured materials, nano-sensors, and the social impact of nanotechnology.

So far, the Iranian of cities Tabriz, Shiraz, Kashan, Tehran and Karaj have played host to the event since 2006.

