Azerbaijan's Bakcell increasing number of LTE base stations

20 September 2018 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Bakcell LLC plans to install about 400 LTE base stations until the end of 2018, the company's CEO Nikolai Beckers told Trend on Sept. 20.

According to Beckers, the vast majority of the stations will be installed in the districts of Azerbaijan.

"Presently, the number of Bakcell's base stations supporting the fourth generation network is 1,328. The total number of stations of the operator is about 7,000," Beckers said.

Bakcell's fourth generation (4G) network covers Baku, Absheron Peninsula and over 30 districts of Azerbaijan.

Beckers said Bakcell has prepared a broad investment program, according to which the whole territory of Azerbaijan will be covered by the LTE network.

---

