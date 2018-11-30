Azerbaijan, Turkey working to define procedures for mutual recognition of e-signature

30 November 2018 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey are working to define procedures for mutual recognition of e-signature, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade told reporters in Baku Nov. 30.

He said that the work in this direction is carried out in accordance with the previously signed memorandum.

“We believe that the adoption of this step is important not only from the point of view of the development of e-commerce, but also for the certification of e-documents in the field of transport, customs, and in general in the workflow at the interdepartmental level,” said Valizade.

“The work on mutual recognition of e-signature is carried out not only with Turkey but also with other countries, and this is in the interests of Azerbaijan.”

A new directive adopted in Europe is of particular importance in terms of the application of this practice in Azerbaijan, he noted.

“That is, for the mutual recognition of e-signature with European countries, we need to apply the European approach in the country,” he added. “The current legislation of Azerbaijan was developed on the basis of European directives and we are trying to ensure that the existing legislation meet the new requirements.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Difficult social situation in Armenia - Azerbaijani MP
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:56
Deputy minister: New IDs to allow Azerbaijani citizens activate e-signature on their own
ICT 18:55
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey up (Exclusive)
Tourism 18:54
Opening of Trade House of Latvia in Baku is important task, ambassador says (Exclusive)
Economy 18:48
Azerbaijan's fruits & vegetables exports to Arab countries may grow (Exclusive)
Economy 17:54
Baku replies to Russian Foreign Ministry over visit of “head” of separatist regime
Politics 17:52
Latest
Difficult social situation in Armenia - Azerbaijani MP
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:56
Deputy minister: New IDs to allow Azerbaijani citizens activate e-signature on their own
ICT 18:55
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey up (Exclusive)
Tourism 18:54
Opening of Trade House of Latvia in Baku is important task, ambassador says (Exclusive)
Economy 18:48
Israeli experts contribute to Karakalpakstan agricultural sector
Economy 18:40
Kazakhstan significantly increases marine exports (Exclusive)
Economy 18:38
Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan & Nargis magazine organize charity concert, fair
Society 18:24
Azerbaijan's fruits & vegetables exports to Arab countries may grow (Exclusive)
Economy 17:54
Baku replies to Russian Foreign Ministry over visit of “head” of separatist regime
Politics 17:52