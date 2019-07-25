Creation of information space system to improve e-services level in Azerbaijan

25 July 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Transition to a single national information space system is the result of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, aimed at innovations and the introduction of new technologies, Chairman of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the president of Azerbaijan (“ASAN xidmet”) Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

He made the remarks at a conference “Basics of the national information space system in Azerbaijan”, which started in Baku July 25, Trend reports.

He said that the new information system will improve the quality and level of ASAN services. “The introduction of this system will allow for more efficient providing services to the population, and it will play an indispensable role in the implementation of infrastructure projects not only in Baku, but also in the regions,” Mehdiyev noted.

He added that Azerbaijan is among the countries that purposefully implement digital solutions in various sectors of the economy. This is an integral part of the reforms that will continue in the country, he said.

“Azerbaijan has created a legal base, and there are all conditions for the further development of innovative approaches that meet modern requirements,” he added.

