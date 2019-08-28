Innovations important for development of all sectors of economy - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

It is important to use innovations and the latest technologies for the development of all sectors of economy in Azerbaijan, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said at the opening of the Hackathon international competition, Trend reports from the event on Aug. 28.

He said that the government is pursuing an economic policy aimed at implementing the model of innovative development, and the legislative base is being improved.

“Azerbaijan pays special attention to improving the skills of organizing and conducting business for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups,” Guluzade said.

The minister also noted the importance of attracting young people to innovative development. “There is a great demand for young people with innovative thinking,” Guluzade said.

AzInTelecom, a part of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, is the organizer of the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, TrendMicro and Bestcomp.

Twenty teams, namely JetNails, AVANTI, Espresso Team, Code is Life, Sensais Ninjas, Simplify, 24/7, Just amateurs, Binary Beats, CodeRun, bottom text, Salam, Heaps dont lie, 45 minutes, Code Fathers, Good Fellas, Guardians, The Unknowns, Adroit, and Novum Juniors, are entitled to participate in the competition.

The selection was conducted from July 1-31 among 59 teams, and the competitions are being held August 28-30.

The Hackathon competition will last 48-72 hours, during which teams will need to develop and submit solutions to tasks.

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 is held at Baku Olympic Stadium. Each team is provided with premises (SkyBox) for fulfilling the technical task within the competition. The winning team will receive a cash prize of 10,000 manats.

During the “hackathons”, programmers jointly solve various tasks and develop IT projects.

