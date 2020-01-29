Users of Nar+ app exceed 100,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

Nar+ application launched by Nar, the mobile operator always tailoring its services with the focus on customer needs, has been in use for 5 months now. Giving the users digital control over their account, the application has already turned into an integral part of transparent customer experience of Nar users. Thus, in a short period of time, the users of this application have exceeded 100,000.

With Nar+ app, subscribers will be able to connect to a suitable tariff in one click, change the existing tariff, order a new internet package, check and renew their bonuses. It also allows you to easily get detailed bill on consumption. Another unique feature of the application is the ability to control up to 5 accounts at the same time. Thus, if you use several Nar numbers or need to make a transaction on an account of your family member, you can switch from one account to another without leaving the app.

Note that you can download the Nar+ app from AppStore and PlayStore. More information on the application can be found at https://www.nar.az/plus/.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

Nar network currently covers 97,7% of the country area, providing high-speed service to over 2,3 million customers with more than 8,700 base stations.

