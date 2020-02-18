Contribution of “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to digital economy building discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

“Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program, implemented by AzerTelecom, backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the international internet network, was presented at the plenary session dedicated to the development of digital economy in Azerbaijan, foreign experience, current risks, and possible solutions, held in the framework of international conference titled “Digital Economy: modern challenges and real opportunities” on February 13-14 in Baku.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, General Director of AzerTelecom, spoke at the event which took place at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) with the participation of local and foreign experts, where he presented “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program, which’s aim is to turn Azerbaijan to the digital hub in the region and discussed the digital transformation processes in the modern era. Fuad Allahverdiyev noted that digitalization opens up new opportunities for development in societies and countries, and the issue of the digital economy is important to our country. He also named the large infrastructure projects carried out under the program, highlighting a joint project with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to build fiber-optic cable lines in the country, as well as the project of construction of Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries through the bottom of the Caspian Sea. Mr. Allahverdiyev added that these projects will form a digital silk road between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, ultimately helping the country become a digital hub and shape the digital economy.

Other speakers at the event made presentations on relevant topics and exchanged views on different experiences in digitalization and the digital economy.

The international conference was organized by the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Ministry of Education, the Alliance of Science and Technology “One Belt, One Road” and with the sponsorship of Bakcell.

AzerTelecom is the telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network through the diversified network. The company provides a range of advanced telecom services to local and foreign companies.

AzerTelecom is a member of Digital Trade Hub Consortium of Azerbaijan. The Consortium of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) established to develop the digital infrastructure and platform for cross-border e-Trade in Azerbaijan and strengthen the position of the country as the Digital Hub in a regional and global scale. An agreement for the establishment of the Consortium was electronically signed with Asan Imza between the PASHA Bank, B.EST Solutions and AzerTelecom representing the private sector and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of the Republic of Azerbaijan representing the public sector at the 3rd Digital Trade Forum titled “Digitalization of the Silk Road” on October 9, 2019, in Baku. The Consortium aims to develop the infrastructure for cross-border e-services, contribute to application of advanced digital services and infrastructure in the Azerbaijan and support the digital transformation of the country. The Consortium provides an unprecedented opportunity to connect Azerbaijan to global markets and promote Azerbaijan as the new Digital Hub between Europe and Asia.